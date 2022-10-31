Davis had two receptions (seven targets) for 35 yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Packers.

Davis was held in check after exploding for 185 yards and three touchdowns in the two games before returning from the bye week. Green Bay boasts one of the best secondaries in the NFL, so it was going to be a tough matchup for Josh Allen's favorite downfield threat. Top corners Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas each made huge breakups on deep balls to Davis at different points of the contest, one of which would have been a signature long bomb for a score had Davis been able to get his second foot down in the back of the end zone. In the end, it was a disappointing stat line for the breakout fantasy wideout. Davis will get a chance to rebound against the Jets next Sunday.