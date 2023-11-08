Davis failed to reel in either of his two targets in Sunday's 24-18 loss to the Bengals.

A week after recording season-highs in both targets (12) and receptions (9), Davis was held without a catch for the first time this season. The fact that the veteran wideout earned just two targets in the contest on a day when Josh Allen attempted 38 passes is concerning, further highlighting the up-and-down nature of his usage in the Bills passing attack this season. With that said, Davis is always a threat to find the end zone, as he has amassed five touchdowns through nine games. The 24-year-old's inconsistency makes him difficult to trust in fantasy, but he's proven that he can be a difference maker in Buffalo's high-powered offense. Davis will look to have a bounce-back performance when the Bills host the Broncos in Week 10.