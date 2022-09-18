Davis, who was added to the Bills' injury report Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Titans, is dealing with an ankle sprain that he suffered on a non-contact play during the team's final practice of the week, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Garofolo notes that Davis may be more on the "doubtful side of questionable" as the first wave of games kick off Sunday, but both the wideout and Bills are holding out hope that he demonstrates enough improvement in the next 24 hours to gain clearance for Monday night. More information regarding which direction Davis is trending should be available a few hours prior to Monday's 7:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but fantasy managers desperate to avoid taking a zero at any spot in their lineups this week may be best off replacing the 23-year-old receiver with another option.