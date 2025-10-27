Hawes caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 40-9 win over the Panthers.

The rookie tight end from Georgia Tech logged his second-highest snap share of the season (34 offensive snaps) during Sunday's blowout win. Prior to Week 8, Hawes hadn't received a target in each of the Bills' previous two games. He's now caught six of seven targets for 69 yards and a touchdown across his first seven NFL games. He's expected to continue playing behind Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox in the Week 9 matchup against the Chiefs.