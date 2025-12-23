Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Allen (foot) won't participate Tuesday in the team's unofficial walk-through practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Allen is tending to a sore right foot in the aftermath of the Bills' 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday, when the quarterback took a back seat as a passer (12 completions on 19 attempts for a season-low 130 yards and no touchdowns) but continued to be involved as a ball carrier (seven totes for 17 yards). McDermott noted that Allen is still hurting two days after the game, but the Bills fully anticipate that the 29-year-old will suit up this Sunday against the Eagles.