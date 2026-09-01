Shakir (undisclosed) remains sidelined at Tuesday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Shakir was able to suit up for preseason Week 1 against the Panthers on Saturday, Aug. 15, hauling in both of his targets for 41 yards while playing eight offensive snaps. However, he's been out of drills since Aug. 20 and didn't suit up for the Bills' final two exhibitions due to an undisclosed injury. Buffalo opens the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 at Houston, giving him less than two weeks to get himself ready for game action.