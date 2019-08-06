Waddle, who suffered a torn right quadriceps during Sunday's practice, has been moved to injured reserve, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills moved to sign lineman Jarron Jones as they deal with a plethora of injuries on the O-line heading into the season. Waddle's campaign is over unless he works out an injury settlement with the team, but he's already been ruled out for 4-5 months.

More News
Our Latest Stories