Waddle has a torn right quadriceps and is likely out for the season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Waddle was carted off the practice field Sunday following an incident that didn't look good, and Schefter's report confirms it's a long-term thing approximating 4-5 months. While Waddle, previously of the Patriots, was only in line for a depth role, it's yet another injury hit to a new-look offensive line that's struggled on the health front all summer.