Bills' LaAdrian Waddle: Possibly out for 2019
Waddle has a torn right quadriceps and is likely out for the season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Waddle was carted off the practice field Sunday following an incident that didn't look good, and Schefter's report confirms it's a long-term thing approximating 4-5 months. While Waddle, previously of the Patriots, was only in line for a depth role, it's yet another injury hit to a new-look offensive line that's struggled on the health front all summer.
More News
-
Bills' LaAdrian Waddle: Carted off field Sunday•
-
Bills' LaAdrian Waddle: Signs one-year deal with Bills•
-
Patriots' LaAdrian Waddle: Remains in New England•
-
Patriots' LaAdrian Waddle: Clear of injury report•
-
Patriots' LaAdrian Waddle: Inactive for AFC championship•
-
Patriots' LaAdrian Waddle: Questionable for AFC championship•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Air yards primer
Ben Gretch explains why you should start thinking about air yards as an important piece of...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at this week's news and tells what you should care about.
-
WR Preview: State of the position
2018 was one of the best years ever for wide receivers. Can things get even better in 2019?...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Miller
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Brees falling
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...