Bills' Malachi Dupre: Sits out practice Thursday
Dupre was sidelined at Thursday's OTA practice due to a hamstring injury, Matt Milano of ESPN reports.
Dupre was drafted by the Packers in the seventh round last season but spent most of his time on the Bills' practice squad. His hamstring injury won't help his case for making the roster in 2018, but it doesn't appear to be severe and shouldn't keep him down for long.
