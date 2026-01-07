Prater (quadriceps) will not practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Coach Sean McDermott says that Prater will not practice today but plans for him to kick tomorrow, where they will have a better idea of his status for Sunday's playoff game against the Jaguars. The Bills recently signed kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad. If Prater's practice Thursday is insufficient, Wright will likely start Sunday's game.