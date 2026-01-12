Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Prater (quadriceps) is "in a good spot" heading into Saturday's divisional-round matchup with the Broncos, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Prater was limited in the Bills' wild-card win over the Jaguars after aggravating a right quadriceps injury Week 18. The veteran kicker ceded kickoff duties to punter Mitch Wishnowsky but participated on field-goal and extra-point attempts, converting on all five of his opportunities. McDermott also said Monday that he expects Prater to practice more as the team prepares for the divisional-round matchup