Prater (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Jaguars.

Prater sandwiched a full practice Thursday between being a non-participant Wednesday and Friday. The veteran kicker's status appears to be truly up in the air, with Matthew Wright on standby and eligible to be brought up from the practice squad in the event that Prater's unavailable. Prater hasn't finished a game since Week 15, with two absences and an early exit after that point.