Bills' Matt Prater: Questionable after sitting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Prater (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Jaguars.
Prater sandwiched a full practice Thursday between being a non-participant Wednesday and Friday. The veteran kicker's status appears to be truly up in the air, with Matthew Wright on standby and eligible to be brought up from the practice squad in the event that Prater's unavailable. Prater hasn't finished a game since Week 15, with two absences and an early exit after that point.
More News
-
Bills' Matt Prater: Won't practice Friday, could play•
-
Bills' Matt Prater: Practices without limits Thursday•
-
Bills' Matt Prater: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Matt Prater: Looking to practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Matt Prater: Viewed as 'day-to-day'•
-
Bills' Matt Prater: Won't return Sunday•