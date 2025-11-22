Bills' Maxwell Hairston: Placed in concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hairston was placed in the concussion protocol Friday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
Hairston apparently sustained the concussion in Thursday night's loss to the Texans. He'll have 10 days to try and get ready for Buffalo's Week 13 contest with the Steelers. Since making his season debut in Week 8, Hairston has produced three tackles (two solo) and three pass breakups, including two interceptions, on 58 percent of the defensive snaps across five contests.
More News
-
Bills' Maxwell Hairston: Cleared to make NFL debut•
-
Bills' Maxwell Hairston: Activated off IR•
-
Bills' Maxwell Hairston: Questionable for Sunday at Carolina•
-
Bills' Maxwell Hairston: Designated for return from IR•
-
Bills' Maxwell Hairston: Will miss at least four games•
-
Bills' Maxwell Hairston: Not nearing return•