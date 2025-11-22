Hairston was placed in the concussion protocol Friday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Hairston apparently sustained the concussion in Thursday night's loss to the Texans. He'll have 10 days to try and get ready for Buffalo's Week 13 contest with the Steelers. Since making his season debut in Week 8, Hairston has produced three tackles (two solo) and three pass breakups, including two interceptions, on 58 percent of the defensive snaps across five contests.