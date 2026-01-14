Hairston (ankle) was not on the field during Wednesday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Hairston was unable to participate in the Bills' wild-card victory over the Jaguars last Sunday due to an ankle injury that kept him out of practice during the week. The rookie cornerback has continued the trend of non-participation through Week 20, missing consecutive practices to start the week. Unless Hairston can upgrade his participation level in Thursday's session, he will likely miss the Bills' divisional round matchup with the Broncos on Saturday as well.