The Bills confirmed that Diggs was at the team's facility Monday as well as Tuesday morning, but then left before Tuesday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

At this stage, it's unclear why the wideout isn't at the team's mandatory minicamp, but coach Sean McDermott has called Diggs' absence "very concerning." During the 2022 season, Diggs -- who signed a four-year, $96 million extension last April -- caught 108 passes (on 154 targets) for 1,429 yards and 11 TDs in 16 games. When available, the 29-year-old is slated to continue to lead a Buffalo wide receiver corps that also includes Gabe Davis, Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield, Deonte Harty and Justin Shorter.