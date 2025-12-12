Bernard (elbow) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Bernard has missed Buffalo's last two games due to an elbow injury, but following limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday, he's got a chance to play Sunday. The 26-year-old has appeared in 10 games for the Bills this season, recording 56 total tackles and three passes defensed, including one interception. If he's sidelined for the third consecutive game in Week 15, expect Shaq Thompson to operate as the team's top middle linebacker.