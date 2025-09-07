default-cbs-image
White (groin) is inactive for Sunday nights game against the Ravens.

White was listed as doubtful after racking up three DNPs during the week, so this was the expectation for the veteran cornerback. With Maxwell Hairston (knee) also out for Buffalo, the Bills will be forced to dip down their cornerback depth chart against Baltimore, giving additional reps to Ja'Marcus Ingram, Dorian Strong and Brandon Codrington.

