Bills' Ty Johnson: Absent from Monday's practice

Johnson (knee) did not participate in Monday's practice, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Johnson left Saturday's practice early with a knee injury. The No. 3 running back in the Bills' split-back system still does not have a set return date, and it is unclear how severe the knee issue is. The 28-year-old reportedly was spotted near the beginning of Monday's session, but then retreated back into the locker room. If Johnson was testing the limits of the injury Monday, he could be back in action shortly.