Johnson (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Wednesday marks consecutive practices that Johnson has been unable to participate in, leaving his status for Saturday's divisional-round clash with the Broncos unclear. The running back missed last Sunday's playoff victory over the Jaguars due to a persistent ankle issue, and he will likely miss this Saturday's contest unless he can upgrade his practice participation in Thursday's session.

