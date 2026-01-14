Bills' Ty Johnson: DNP again Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Wednesday marks consecutive practices that Johnson has been unable to participate in, leaving his status for Saturday's divisional-round clash with the Broncos unclear. The running back missed last Sunday's playoff victory over the Jaguars due to a persistent ankle issue, and he will likely miss this Saturday's contest unless he can upgrade his practice participation in Thursday's session.