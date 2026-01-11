Johnson (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's wild-card contest against the Jaguars.

Johnson logged a season-high 13 carries in the Bills' Week 18 win over the Jets, with the team electing to limit lead back James Cook to just two snaps in order to keep him healthy ahead of the playoffs. Johnson emerged from the contest with an ankle injury that led to him being deemed a non-participant in Wednesday's walkthrough as well as Thursday's practice. After returning to a limited session Friday, Johnson headed into the weekend listed as questionable. Now that he's been made inactive versus Jacksonville, Ray Davis and practice-squad elevation Frank Gore are on hand to work in complementary roles out of Buffalo's backfield behind Cook on Sunday.