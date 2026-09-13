Johnson (hamstring) is inactive Week 1 against the Texans.

Johnson was only able to log a single limited practice this week, and the 28-year-old back to entered Sunday with a "questionable" tag. He'll ultimately sit against Houston, leaving a few more backfield snaps to starter James Cook and backup Ray Davis. Johnson and the Bills have a short week ahead, as they're set to take on the Lions in a Week 2 matchup on Thursday night. If Johnson does end up suiting up then, he'll likely return to his role as a passing down specialist and special-teamer, similar to his last few seasons in Buffalo.