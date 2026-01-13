Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Johnson (ankle) won't practice Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Though he was inactive for the Bills' wild-card win over the Jaguars this past Sunday, Johnson was able to practice in a limited fashion Friday after sitting out the team's first two sessions of the week. Johnson will take a step down in terms of activity as the Bills begin prep for Saturday's divisional-round game in Denver, though it's not clear whether the running back's absence is a pre-planned rest day or the result of a setback. In any case, Johnson will likely need to put in a full practice session by Thursday for the Bills to feel optimistic about his chances of being part of the backfield rotation this weekend.