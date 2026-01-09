Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card contest at Jacksonville.

Johnson emerged from a Week 18 win against the Jets with an ankle injury that left him day-to-day, as coach Sean McDermott told Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News on Monday. After sitting out Wednesday's walkthrough and Thursday's practice, Johnson mixed back into drills as a limited participant Friday, thus giving him a chance to suit up this weekend. If he's deemed active about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, Johnson and Ray Davis will serve in complementary roles out of the Bills backfield behind No. 1 option James Cook.