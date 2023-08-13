Bass made his only field-goal attempt -- a 40-yarder -- and was 2-of-3 on extra-point attempts in Saturday's preseason win over the Colts.

The extra-point miss was a rarity for Bass, who's hit 99 of them on 101 attempts over the last two regular seasons, so we'll chalk it up as an anomaly. He has no competition ahead of the season and is locked into the starting kicker role for his fourth NFL campaign. Bass has reportedly looked great in training camp as well. The weather is always a concern during fantasy playoff weeks, but Bass has proven himself to be quite reliable and plays in an offense that is typically in the league's top group. He should be one of the first five kickers off the board in almost any format.