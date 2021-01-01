site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brian-allen-activated-from-covid-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Brian Allen: Activated from COVID list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Allen was activated from the practice squad COVID-19 list Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Allen has yet to make his Bengals debut on the active roster, but he'll be eligible to practice ahead of Sunday's contest against the Ravens.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read