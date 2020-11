Allen was restored from the practice squad COVID-19 list Monday, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Allen had been on the list for five days, and he has cleared the necessary protocols to return to team activities. Cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander and LeShaun Sims are both in concussion protocol, while Darius Phillips (groin) is on IR for two more games, so Allen's services could be useful this week against Washington.