Brian Allen: In COVID-19 protocol
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Bengals placed Allen on the practice squad COVID-19 list Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Allen will be required to pass the league's COVID-19 protocols before returning to team activities. There's a chance he doesn't practice again in the 2020 season.
