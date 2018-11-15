Broncos' Darian Stewart: Returns as full practice participant
Stewart (neck) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Stewart missed the last two games with the neck injury that he sustained against the Cardinals on Oct. 18, but seems primed for a return following the Broncos' Week 10 bye. The 30-year-old should take up his usual starting role at strong safety Sunday against the Chargers.
