Stewart took a visit to Indianapolis earlier this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The former Pro Bowl safety was let go by Denver on March 6, and seems to be starting to take visits to find a new home for 2019. With projected starting safety Clayton Geathers recovering from minor surgery on his knee this offseason, Stewart could fill the void if the former is held out. There was no promise of a contract, but the 30-year-old is coming off a 60 tackle, two interception performance in 2018.

