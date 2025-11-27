default-cbs-image
Head coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that a return for Sanders (foot) "won't be soon," Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Sanders tore a ligament in his foot in late July, which led to him being placed on injured reserve at the start of the regular season. Should he play this season, he'll likely work in a rotational role at linebacker and as a contributor on special teams.

