Stidham will start in place of Bo Nix (ankle) in the AFC Championship game, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Nix suffered a broken bone in his ankle in the final moments of Denver's divisional-round win over the Broncos. He was able to finish the game, though his season is over. Stidham will now face either the Texans or the Patriots with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. He appeared in only one game this season and has not attempted a pass.