Broncos' Jarrett Stidham: Taking over as starter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stidham will start in place of Bo Nix (ankle) in the AFC Championship game, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Nix suffered a broken bone in his ankle in the final moments of Denver's divisional-round win over the Broncos. He was able to finish the game, though his season is over. Stidham will now face either the Texans or the Patriots with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. He appeared in only one game this season and has not attempted a pass.
More News
-
Broncos' Jarrett Stidham: Staying in Denver•
-
Broncos' Jarrett Stidham: Logs four rushes in 2024•
-
Broncos' Jarrett Stidham: Directs scoring drive Sunday•
-
Broncos' Jarrett Stidham: Loses out in battle for starting job•
-
Broncos' Jarrett Stidham: Outplayed by Nix again•
-
Broncos' Jarrett Stidham: Outplayed by Nix on Sunday•