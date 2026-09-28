Waddle caught two of seven targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Rams. He also rushed once for 14 yards and caught a two-point conversion.

The highlight of Waddle's night came on the two-point conversion after Denver's first touchdown in the third quarter. Bo Nix dropped a pass just over a defender's helmet and Waddle came down with it while getting both feet down in the corner of the end zone to cut Denver's deficit to 16-8. Waddle tied for the team lead with seven targets, matching the totals of Courtland Sutton and RJ Harvey, who were two of the five players that topped Waddle's total in receiving yards Sunday night. The prized offseason acquisition is off to an inconsistent start with the Broncos ahead of a Week 4 trip to San Francisco, sandwiching a 138-yard outburst in Week 2 between two games in which he recorded a combined 12 receiving yards.