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Broncos' Jaylen Waddle: Should be back in 4-5 days

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Coach Sean Payton noted Thursday of Waddle, who left Wednesday's practice with muscle tightness, "I think we'll see him back in the next 4-5 days," Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Per Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post, Payton said that Waddle is dealing with a "strain," though it's unclear which muscle is affected. According to Zac Stevens of DNVRSports and Luca Evans of The Denver Post, Waddle -- who did extended rehab/side-field work Thursday -- was spotted with a limp in the process, but based on Payton's comments, the wideout isn't expected to miss extended time ahead of Denver's Aug. 14 preseason opener.

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