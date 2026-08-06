Broncos' Jaylen Waddle: Should be back in 4-5 days

Coach Sean Payton noted Thursday of Waddle, who left Wednesday's practice with muscle tightness, "I think we'll see him back in the next 4-5 days," Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Per Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post, Payton said that Waddle is dealing with a "strain," though it's unclear which muscle is affected. According to Zac Stevens of DNVRSports and Luca Evans of The Denver Post, Waddle -- who did extended rehab/side-field work Thursday -- was spotted with a limp in the process, but based on Payton's comments, the wideout isn't expected to miss extended time ahead of Denver's Aug. 14 preseason opener.