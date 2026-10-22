Coleman (ankle) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

Coleman's full participation Wednesday after he was designated to return from injured reserve is an encouraging sign regarding his health ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, though the rookie running back will still need to be added back to the active roster with a subsequent transaction in order to suit up Sunday. Barring any setbacks, Coleman appears poised to rejoin a crowded Broncos backfield that also includes J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie (thumb).