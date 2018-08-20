Broncos' Menelik Watson: Headed for IR, awaiting release
Watson (pectoral) will be placed on injured reserve and eventually released by the Broncos upon his return to full health, The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala reports.
Watson simply didn't play up to the standards set by his three-year, $18.75 million contract signed in 2017, when the Broncos hoped to secure a consistent starter at right tackle. He appeared in just seven games before being placed on IR with a foot injury, and a non-related pectoral issue has plagued Watson throughout the preseason. An expected total of $6.8 million will count against the Broncos in dead money this season due to Watson's salary and signing bonus.
