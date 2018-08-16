Broncos' Menelik Watson: Undergoes MRI
Watson had an MRI on Thursday morning on his strained pectoral, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Watson has been sidelined with the pectoral injury for a little over a week now, and with seemingly no progress being made, the team has elected to have further testing done. Expect an update on Watson's results once the Broncos get the results back.
