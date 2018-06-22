Watson is on the roster bubble in Denver, Jeff Legwold of ESPN reports.

The Broncos signed Watson last offseason with the intention he could be the solution at right tackle, but Watson missed nine games due to injuries before ending the season on injured reserve with a torn tendon in his foot. While it's convenient to thus profile him as a potential roster cut, Denver would only save about $350,000 by releasing him this summer, per OTC, so Watson is likely to stick around for at least one more season in Denver. Seemingly recovered from said foot injury, Watson was moved to offensive guard in spring workouts and will compete for a starting role with third-year offensive lineman Connor McGovern.

