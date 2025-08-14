Broncos' Nik Bonitto: Could be back next week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bonitto (foot) will be sidelined for Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Head coach Sean Payton said Thursday that the team hopes Bonitto will be back at practice the following week after having a bone spur removed from his foot. Bonitto suited up for Denver's preseason opener against the 49ers this past Saturday, occupying his customary starting spot at linebacker.
