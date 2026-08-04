Broncos' Nik Bonitto: Deemed fine after practice exit

Bonitto exited Tuesday's practice with an apparent leg injury, Jon Heath of Broncos Wire reports.

Bonitto limped to the locker room toward the end of practice, but coach Sean Payton said afterward that the star pass rusher is "fine," according to Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette. Bonitto finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season after he recorded 14.0 sacks and two forced fumbles across 17 regular-season games. He has a combined 27.5 sacks over the past two regular seasons.