Broncos' Todd Davis: Expects to make debut
Davis (calf) has officially been listed as questionable, but expects to make his season debut Sunday against the Packers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official website reports.
Davis has been sidelined the first two weeks of the season due to a calf injury. After a few limited practices earlier in the week, he was able to put in a full workload Friday. He recorded 114 tackles for the team last year, and again expects to play a big role at inside linebacker opposite Josey Jewell. His final status is expected to be updated closer to kickoff.
