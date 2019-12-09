Mayfield completed 11 of 24 pass attempts for 192 yards with two interceptions Sunday against the Browns. He also carried two times for 13 yards and a touchdown in the 27-19 win.

Mayfield struggled to a 46-percent completion rate as he was held under 200 yards for the third time in the last four games. He made an impact with his legs in the form of a seven-yard touchdown run, but even that wasn't enough to propel him to a useful fantasy line. Mayfield now owns an ugly 15:16 TD:INT for the season but should have opportunities to improve his numbers in next Sunday's favorable matchup against the Cardinals.