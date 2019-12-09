Browns' Baker Mayfield: Struggles in win over Bengals
Mayfield completed 11 of 24 pass attempts for 192 yards with two interceptions Sunday against the Browns. He also carried two times for 13 yards and a touchdown in the 27-19 win.
Mayfield struggled to a 46-percent completion rate as he was held under 200 yards for the third time in the last four games. He made an impact with his legs in the form of a seven-yard touchdown run, but even that wasn't enough to propel him to a useful fantasy line. Mayfield now owns an ugly 15:16 TD:INT for the season but should have opportunities to improve his numbers in next Sunday's favorable matchup against the Cardinals.
