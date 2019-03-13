Mayfield will have a new No. 1 receiver in 2019 after the Browns traded for Odell Beckham on Tuesday.

The only thing better than winning the Antonio Brown trade sweepstakes might be getting OBJ into the mix, and the Browns didn't have to give up any key offensive players to do so. Mayfield is already coming a very nice rookie season that saw him throw for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns while starting 14 games. Mayfield will have a multitude of weapons heading into the new season, featuring receivers Beckham and Jarvis Landry, tight end David Njoku, and running backs Nick Chubb, Duke Johnson and the newly acquired Kareem Hunt. That's a potent group that Cleveland fans may not have been able to envision just a couple seasons ago.