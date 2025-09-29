Browns' Blake Whiteheart: Logs first target
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whiteheart did not catch his lone target in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Lions in Week 4.
Whiteheart is operating as Cleveland's third tight behind David Njoku and Harold Fannin. Sunday's target was the first of the season for Whiteheart.
