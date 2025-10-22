Browns' Blake Whiteheart: Still dealing with shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whiteheart (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Whiteheart was nursing a shoulder leading up to the Browns' Week 7 clash against the Dolphins, but he was cleared to play and finished with a season-high 35 offensive snaps due to the absence of David Njoku (knee). Whiteheart's shoulder issue limited him in the first practice of the week, but he'll have two more chances to log a full session and avoid an injury tag heading into Sunday's game against the Patriots.
