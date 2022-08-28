Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday that Odom has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Odom was carted off the field Saturday after suffering the injury, so it's not surprising to see him diagnosed with a serious issue. The undrafted linebacker from Arkansas State last appeared in an NFL regular season game for Washington in 2019, but he most recently spent time in the USFL and was a long shot to make the Browns' initial 53-man roster.