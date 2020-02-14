Chris Odom: Cut by Washington
Odom was released by Washington on Friday, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official site reports.
Odom had seven tackles and two sacks in four games with Washington last season, but it apparently wasn't enough for him to stick on the offseason roster. The 25-year-old UDFA will hope for another shot at a roster spot this spring/summer.
