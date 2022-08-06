Bell was activated off the PUP list Saturday,Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
The 2022 third-round pick missed nine days of training camp as he recovered from what was reportedly a stress fracture in his foot. It's a welcome sight for a Browns receiving corps that is dangerously thin from a depth perspective with Anthony Schwartz (knee), Michael Woods (hamstring), Javon Wims (illness) and Isaiah Weston (torn ACL) all out recently with various injuries. Who ultimately starts the majority of the games for the Browns at quarterback this season will obviously be a major question mark, but the rookie should at the very least have an opportunity to compete for a starting role throughout the preseason.