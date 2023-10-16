Bell caught one of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over San Francisco in Week 6.

There was less competition at the bottom of the wide receiver depth chart, as Cedric Tillman (hip) was unavailable, but it didn't result in an increase of usage for Bell. He played 10 snaps and averages 10 snaps through five games. If there's positives to take away, Bell was targeted for the first time since Week 2 and his lone catch converted a fourth-and-4 during a fourth-quarter drive that led to one of four Dustin Hopkins field goals.