Bell caught four of five targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 31-23 loss to Buffalo in Week 11.

Bell, a third-round pick in 2022, is experiencing an increasing role and usage as the season rolls on. He's had 10 targets the last two weeks, after totaling 11 over the first eight games, and was on the field for a season-high 64-percent (48 snaps) of the offensive plays. While the four receptions are a season high, he's a distant third behind Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones in terms of impact. Bell's high-water mark came in Week 4 when he had 35 yards and his lone reception for more than 20 yards.