Njoku had no comment when asked if the Browns are the right team for him, Nate Ulrich of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

When asked that question Friday on the Jim Rome Show, Njoku avoided the topic. "I'm not going to answer that right now," said the tight end. "I have no comment towards that at this moment." Njoku has one year remaining on his contract, but his role was diminished significantly in 2020 after Cleveland added Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant during the offseason prior to the season. That was something he foresaw last July, when he and his agent requested a trade (which was later rescinded). Of the three tight ends, Njoku logged the lowest share of offensive snaps (33.9 percent), behind Hooper (59.5 percent) and Bryant (55.6 percent).